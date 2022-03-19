Logan Chalmers clinches Inverness victory in thrilling clash with Raith Rovers

Logan Chalmers snatched victory for Inverness with two late goals as they beat the nine men of Raith Rovers 3-2 in a cinch Championship thriller at Stark’s Park.

The hosts made the brighter start and had the breakthrough in the 13th minute when Aidan Connolly’s strike put them a goal to the good.

In the 25th minute Inverness scored the equaliser when Shane Sutherland latched onto a loose ball after Raith failed to deal with an Aaron Doran corner.

But Rovers soon regained the lead three minutes later through Matej Poplatnik to give them the advantage heading into the break.

The turning point in the game came in the 71st minute when Kyle Benedict was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Kirk Broadfoot.

With a man advantage on the field, Inverness grabbed an equaliser through Chalmers in the 89th minute and then scored a dramatic late winner in stoppage time before Ben Williamson was given a second yellow card to reduce the hosts to nine players late on.