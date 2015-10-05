Lokomotiv Moscow charged with 'racist behaviour'

UEFA has charged Lokomotiv Moscow with "racist behaviour" from sections of their supporters during the victory over Albanian side Skenderbeu in the Europa League.

A number of fans are believed to have chanted anti-Albanian songs in relation to their views on Serbia's claim to Kosovo - a now-independent country largely inhabited by Albanians.

Lokomotiv apologised for the actions in a statement last week, explaining that "the atmosphere at the stadium was spoilt by the group of people who chanted political slogans and called for violence".

"We apologise to Skenderbeu and their fans for what happened at our stadium," the club added.

"We guarantee that those guilty of this act will be punished according to the law of the Russian Federation. We will take the necessary measures to prevent such actions from happening in the future."

European football's governing body will now deal with the case on October 15, having also charged Atletico Madrid and Benfica for fan trouble during their recent Champions League meeting.

While the Spanish club have been charged over blocked stairways, Benfica are alleged to have been guilty of crowd disturbances, the setting off of fireworks and objects being thrown during the visitors' 2-1 win at the Vicente Calderon.