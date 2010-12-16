London trio to lock horns over Santon

The Italian youngster has reportedly fallen out with Nerazzurri boss Rafael Benitez over the Spaniard’s decision to play him out of position and leave him out of the starting line-up at the beginning of the season.

As a result, Santon’s agent Renzo Contratto has revealed how the player is seeking a move away from the San Siro, presumably putting Arsene Wenger, Harry Redknapp and Carlo Ancelotti on red alert.

"The player is unhappy with the situation because he keeps playing in different roles, meaning there is no clarity from the coach,” he told Goal.com.

"Of course he wants to move to England and he has a number of different options, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. We have a number of meetings lined up for the coming days with them, we'll know more after that point."

These comments conflict with a statement issued by the player's agent last week claiming that, although Santon was unhappy at Inter, it was his intention to stay at the club.

"For the moment there are no deals as Davide wants to remain at Inter even though Rafael Benitez doesn't consider him. His desire is to remain at Inter," Contratto said.

Despite the confusion emanating from Santon’s camp, it seems that his relationship with Benitez may be beyond repair, and with the January transfer window looming he could be on his way to either Emirates Stadium, White Hart Lane or Stamford Bridge sooner rather than later.

The 19-year-old full-back already has six international caps for Italy to his name, and was labelled “a young Paolo Maldini.” by former national head coach Marcello Lippi.

By Jamie Dickenson