Long: Arsenal couldn't cope with our pace

Livewire pace was the key behind Southampton's 4-0 win over Arsenal, according to two-goal hero Shane Long.

Arsene Wenger's side came into the match after a 2-1 win against Premier League title rivals Manchester City, but a woeful defensive display resulted in a resounding defeat at St Mary's Stadium.

Long scored twice and hit the post as Southampton ended a five-game winless run in the top flight and the Irishman felt Arsenal had no response to the speed within his team's ranks.

"We caused them problems on the break and they did not like the pace in behind from me and Sadio [Mane] and we played on that," Long told BT Sport.

"We knew we were a good enough team, we knew we could play football, but it was not happening in the last few weeks.

"We went out there with the mentality of fighting hard for each other firstly and hoping the play comes from there.

"It was a good day all round, but we have got a hard game coming up in two days' time against West Ham."

Cuco Martina set Southampton on the path to victory with a sublime 25-yard opener with the outside of his boot.

It was the Curacaoan's first Premier League appearance since September, and Long praised the effort the 26-year-old put in to return to the starting line-up.

"He's been brilliant in training, working really hard and deserved his chance in the team," he added.