Long backs Saints to end Spurs hoodoo

Shane Long is backing Southampton to deliver Ronald Koeman his first win over Tottenham this weekend.

The Dutch boss has tasted victory against every Premier League side except Spurs – whose title dreams were ended following Monday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea – and is well aware of that record.

Long, who scored the opener in Sunday's 4-2 win over Manchester City, told the club's official website: "The gaffer said in the last couple of years there's only two teams we didn't beat – Man City was one and Tottenham was the other, so that's one hurdle over.

"Now we've got to go to Tottenham and try to repeat the same result."

Maximum points would keep alive the Saints' hopes of securing Europa League football next season and Long is feeling positive ahead of the final two matches.

"We're very confident," the striker added. "It doesn't get any easier now, going to Tottenham next week away from home, it's another tough game for us, but we're playing good football and there's no reason we can't go there and get the three points.

"We're going to have a hard week's training ahead of us and the gaffer's going to have us well-drilled and point out how he thinks is the best way to beat them and hopefully we can go out there on the pitch and do what he says."

The Saints – who host Crystal Palace on the final day are two points off sixth-placed West Ham – who have a game in hand.