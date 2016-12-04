Lopes set for several weeks of treatment on 'sound trauma'

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes will need treatment for several weeks after he was struck by a firecracker in Saturday's game at Metz and diagnosed with a "sound trauma".

The contest at the Stade Saint-Symphorien was halted after 31 minutes while Lopes received treatment, having been felled inside his area by a number of pyrotechnics thrown from the stands.

Lopes then had to turn away quickly as a firecracker exploded on the ground close to his head, while Metz players urged those responsible in the crowd to stop.

The match was abandoned after a 45-minute delay with Lyon refusing to restart the match as they felt that security could not be guaranteed.

Portugal international Lopes was taken to hospital for check-ups and both he and the club have now confirmed that his long-term health will not be impacted after tests did not reveal any damage to his eardrums.

He posted on Instagram: "After having been in the emergency rooms last night and having seen a specialist this morning, Dr Giroud, I want to reassure everyone.

"I am suffering from a sound trauma which will have no consequences on my future. I will be undergoing treatment for two weeks. Thank you for your support.”

In a statement Lyon, contradicted Lopes' post and said he will require "several weeks" of treatment and also confirmed club doctor Emmanuel Orhant was not injured in the episode.

The club described the behaviour of those in the stands as "heinous aggression" and added: "Olympique Lyonnais emphasises that the entire squad present alongside Anthony Lopes was emotionally shocked by the attack that the club once again denounces with the utmost firmness."

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas called for his club to be awarded the points following the abandonment. Metz were leading 1-0 when the game was brought to a halt.