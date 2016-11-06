Lopez late show spares Benfica
Porto looked to be closing the gap on Primeira Liga leaders Benfica until substitute Lisandro Lopez had the final word in stoppage time.
Benfica maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Primeira Liga after Lisandro Lopez's last-gasp header pegged back rivals Porto for a 1-1 draw.
The Estadio do Dragao was in a party mood as stoppage time ticked around, only for Lopez to have the final word.
On as a first-half substitute for injured skipper Luisao, the defender found enough space to steer a cross from Andre Horta past Iker Casillas after a short corner.
Porto led five minutes into the second period through a fine strike by Diogo Jota.
Até ao fim! November 6, 2016
The 19-year-old collected Jesus Manuel Corona's pass in space on the left-hand side of the penalty area, darted into space down the outside of Nelsinho and finished impressively across Ederson Moraes from an acute angle.
Casillas kept out a rasping drive from Andreas Samaris and Benfica were destined for a first league defeat of the season until Lopez's late intervention.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.