Lorient v Paris Saint-Germain: Matuidi determined to keep historic second treble alive

Blaise Matuidi is determined for Paris Saint-Germain to achieve another historic season by defending their domestic treble, starting with Tuesday's Coupe de France semi-final with Lorient.

Laurent Blanc's side bounced back from their Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City by thrashing Caen 6-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice to take this tally to a career best 32 in France's top flight.

PSG now turn their attentions to a vital week in their bid for a second successive treble, with a last-four match against Lorient followed by the Coupe de la Ligue final against Lille on Saturday.

And Matuidi, who also found the net in the win over Caen, was delighted with the performance shown in the wake of their European disappointment – especially given the two games to come.

"It was very important to get back to winning ways," he said. "While we were still feeling bad after Tuesday's elimination, we had to try and enjoy ourselves and we did.

"We still have plenty to play for this season and now we are fully concentrated on these two trophies that we can still win. We expect a tough game in Lorient, but we'll do everything to finish this season as best we can."

PSG, who beat Saint-Etienne 3-1 in the last eight, have enjoyed resonably comfortable progress throughout the tournament, but Lorient have reserved some of their best displays of the season in their own run to the semi-finals.

Extra-time wins over Tours and Boulogne preceded a 4-0 triumph away to Sarre Union US and a 3-0 victory against Gazalec Ajaccio in the quarter-finals – two results which have given a lot of confidence to a side who have struggled for consistency in Ligue 1.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte now hopes that the fans at Stade du Moustoir can make the difference as they look to beat PSG for the first time since August 2011.

"I expect them to push us on, for that little boost we need to make a difference," he told the club's website.

"It will help us, both physically and in terms of morale, to go for those little extra percentages to help us rise above ourselves.

"We must believe in it. We want to create a tremor and get through to the Stade de France."

Thiago Motta (thigh strain) is expected to miss the match as he aims to regain fitness prior to the Coupe de la Ligue final, while Marco Verratti continues to struggle with a groin problem. Thiago Silva and David Luiz are expected to return to the heart of the defence.

Wesley Lautoa (abductor tear) is Lorient's only major injury absentee.