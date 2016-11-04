Losing streak not concerning Pardew

Crystal Palace's three-match losing streak is not a major concern ahead of Saturday's trip to "honest" Burnley, according to manager Alan Pardew.

Recent results have seen Palace slump to 13th in the table after a positive start, with Pardew's men losing to West Ham, Leicester City and, most recently, Liverpool in the Premier League.

Their next opposition, Burnley, are locked on 11 points with Palace and a win for either side could lift them into the top half of the table.

And while Pardew is irritated by Palace's recent struggles, he has seen no reason to be alarmed.

"Sometimes the Premier League fixture list makes it very difficult," Pardew told reporters at a media conference on Friday.

"We had the champions [Leicester] away and Liverpool at home, but the West Ham game is one where we kick ourselves about.

"But our fans know we put in decent displays, so I am not overly concerned. Sometimes you need a bit of luck; sometimes you need refereeing decisions to go your way.

"I like to think the fans understand. They [the players] are a great group to work with they give me everything they've got. We've just fallen short in the last couple of games but there is no concern on my part.

"This is a big game for Burnley and us, as it can propel the winner into the top ten. We've a fantastic group, I'm very proud to work with them.

"They give me everything they've got. The feeling is good, the mood is good and we're feeling strong."

Pardew then directed his attentions specifically towards Burnley manager Sean Dyche and spoke glowingly of his counterpart.

"Sean Dyche has done a super job," Pardew added. "Two promotions at that club and he's only a young manager. He's gone the right route, doing his badges and assistant manager jobs before becoming the manager.

"Burnley have had some fantastic results at home. They're a real test for anyone who goes there. Like us they're an honest team."