Lovren out for 'two to three weeks'

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren will be sidelined for two to three weeks, according to a statement released by the Croatian Football Federation (HNS).

Lovren left the field wearing an oxygen mask and bleeding from the knee following a heavy challenge from Craig Gardner during his Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with West Brom.

Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp played down fears that the centre-back was set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Lovren's national federation has since liaised with Liverpool's medical staff.

The HNS says the 26-year-old has avoided "structural damage" to the knee, but that he is likely to miss Liverpool's festive fixtures.

The statement read: "Loveren is [in the care of] Liverpool's medical service, with which the medical service of the Croatian team, led by prof Dr. Nemec was in contact.

"Magnetic resonance imaging [has] shown that there is no structural damage.

"[The] Croatian centre-back is therefore anticipated to return to sports activities in two to three weeks."

Lovren could be replaced in the Liverpool side by fellow centre-half Mamadou Sakho, who has returned to training following a knee problem of his own.