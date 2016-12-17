Lovren ready for Lukaku battle

Dejan Lovren says he does not fear the physical threat of Romelu Lukaku as Liverpool prepare to take on Everton on Monday.

The Belgium international has already netted nine times this Premier League campaign, almost half of the Toffees' tally.

Nevertheless, Lovren is relishing the chance to battle it out with the powerful attacker.

"Everton have some top players and Lukaku is one of them," Lovren told Liverpool Echo.

"He has proved it over many years in the Premier League that he is one of the best strikers in the league.

"It will be a tough challenge but I am ready. We are all ready to fight.

"Physically, I am fine. I had a small problem but it is gone now."

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against Everton, winning four and drawing seven, their longest unbeaten run against their city rivals in the league since an 11-game streak between March 1979 and March 1984.