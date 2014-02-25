Lovren sets sights on top six for Southampton

The Croatian damaged his ankle ligaments in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland last month and has not featured for Mauricio Pochettino's side since.

However, the former Lyon man was named on the bench for the 3-1 defeat to West Ham last Saturday and could make his comeback when Southampton host Liverpool this weekend.

And, after putting his injury woes behind him, the 24-year-old sees no reason why Southampton cannot qualify for European competition.

"I'm feeling much better," Lovren told The Daily Echo. "I think the injury is behind me, after four weeks.

"It was a difficult time for me, because I was used to playing, but, ok, it happens in football and I think I am much stronger than before.

"We are really happy with where we are right now, but I think we can do much better, and we have a lot of games still.

"We want to finish in the best position that we can, so I hope it will be the sixth place, for the Europa League.

"That would be an amazing place for us, and we can achieve it.

"We need to win, we need to take every point, every possible point now, for the next games, but I think and I believe, like the others, so we can."

Pochettino's men are ninth, six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.