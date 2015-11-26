Lovren vows to become Liverpool leader

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has vowed to prove he is the club's "leader" after regaining his place in the team.

Lovren has experienced a turbulent spell at Anfield since arriving from Southampton for £20m in July last year and was dropped in September following some error-strewn performances.

However, following an injury to fellow centre-back Mamadou Sakho, the 26-year-old Croatia international returned to the starting line-up and impressed in Liverpool's 4-1 destruction of Manchester City last Saturday.

Lovren will make his 50th appearance for the club in Thursday's Europa League clash against Bordeaux, and remains determined to take the opportunity.

"I would say it has been ups and downs but the most important thing is the present," he said.

"I am feeling settled and happy in the club and we are playing well.

"I have been tested so many times in my life, even at other clubs, so this is just another school for me to learn. When I am in bad situations, I have great people around supporting me.

"I came here to be a leader and I still feel I can lead a team. I am a person who likes to shout and talk during the game. It is not me if I only think about myself.

"I think when I’m quiet then I am nervous so it is better to be the opposite. When I am shouting I am concentrating more.

"Every player is important in the team - Sakho is of course - but I did not come here to be on the bench. I am playing now and really comfortable and focused to play my best game.

"The most important thing is to go step by step, not look forward eight games. There is a pressure on me but it’s like that in every job."

Liverpool can seal qualification from Group B into the last 32 of the Europa League with a win over Bordeaux at Anfield.