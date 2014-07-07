Low: Brazil's absences make it harder task

The hosts will be without talisman Neymar for the last-four clash in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday, after the Barcelona man suffered a fractured vertebra in a challenge from Juan Camilo Zuniga during the latter stages of Friday's quarter-final victory over Colombia.

Luiz Felipe Scolari will also be forced to manage without captain Thiago Silva, who is suspended after picking up his second caution of the finals.

Although Brazil will be missing arguably their two most important players, Low has pointed to the depth of talent still at Scolari's disposal as a reason for Germany to remain wary.

"For the Brazilians, it is regrettable that they compete without two of their best players," Low told the German Football Association (DFB)'s official website.

"But they will compensate for that. Setbacks often release additional forces.

"No one can believe that our task has become easier, on the contrary.

"The absence of Thiago Silva shows the depth of the Brazil squad. Felipe Scolari can now use a player like (Bayern Munich defender) Dante. I do not see it as a loss of quality."

Low also took time to commiserate with Neymar, and wished the forward a speedy recovery.

"Firstly, I'm terribly sorry for Neymar," he added.

"He is a great footballer and it is bitter for him, his team and the entire nation. I hope that he can return as soon as possible and that he is able to deal positively with this setback.

"You want to see the world's best footballers at the World Cup, and as a player you want to always compete with the best."