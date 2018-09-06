Low buoyed by Germany response in France stalemate

Joachim Low praised Germany's positive reaction after their first game back from World Cup heartache ended in a goalless draw against France.

Didier Deschamps' side marched to glory in Russia, while Germany's title defence ended in humiliation at the group stage.

But it was France who found themselves hanging on for a point in the Nations League opener in Munich, where debutant goalkeeper Alphonse Areola excelled during the closing stages.

"Our performance was important. It was important to show a reaction," Low told reporters.

"And, I think, the team did well. We could have scored some goals against the World Cup winners."

Kylian Mbappe entertained the Allianz Arena crowd with an array of flicks and tricks but France's lavishly gifted attackers were largely contained by Germany,

"We knew that France would pack their half with 10 players. It was important to have a defensive stability, to not let them hit us on the counter-attack," Low said.

"This is France's biggest quality, we defended it well. It was okay defensively and that's a starting-point."

Germany's long-serving boss knows that, despite such encouraging signs, recovery will take time and can only truly be realised at Euro 2020.

"It would be naive to believe that one match has erased everything from the World Cup," he added.

"It's a long process, we can only rehabilitate ourselves at the next tournament."