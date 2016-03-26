Low: England deserved win

Germany coach Joachim Low praised England in the aftermath of their 3-2 win over his side, insisting the visitors deserved to win.

Low watched on as Germany took a 2-0 lead courtesy of Toni Kroos and Mario Gomez in Berlin, but lost after Harry Kane kicked off the comeback with a clinical finish, before Jamie Vardy added an inspired goal of his own with Eric Dier turning home a stoppage-time winner in Saturday's international friendly.

But Low said England were worth their win despite his side's capitulation at the Olympiastadion.

"I think that England earned the win," Low told DW Sports. "We did not play very dynamically and never really had control.

"Jamie Vardy's goal ways very hard to defend.

"There were a lot more holes [in the second half] than there were in the first half, and England played faster."

Germany forward Thomas Muller played down the importance of the result, though he was disappointed nonetheless.

"We don't put a lot of importance on the friendly, but we were still not satisfied," he said.

Goalscorer Kroos shared the frustrations of his coach and team-mate, adding: "We made the game 2-0 and then we defended poorly.

"We made the field too big, and we did not win enough tackles."