Low promises to 'behave differently' after being filmed with hand down trousers

Joachim Low apologised after footage of him with his hand down his trousers during Germany's win over Ukraine took social media by storm.

Low's players jumped to his defence after he was mocked on the internet, but the 56-year-old has said he will try to change his behaviour while in the dugout.

Speaking ahead of Germany's second Group C match at Euro 2016 against Poland, the coach told the media: "I've seen these images.

"Of course you do something unconsciously now and then, and I didn't know that people paid so much attention to it.

"I'm sorry for it. You're full of adrenaline, concentrated and things that happen now and then, you don't perceive them consciously.

"I'm trying to behave differently from now on."