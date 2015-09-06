Low unworried by Gotze's Bayern troubles

Germany coach Joachim Low says Mario Gotze remains key to his plans despite the midfielder's club future at Bayern Munich appearing far from certain.

Gotze scored twice in Germany's 3-1 qualifying win over Poland on Friday, showing little sign of rustiness despite struggling for game time under Pep Guardiola so far this term.

Reports had suggested Gotze was of interest to Italian champions Juventus, with the 23-year-old having started just two games for Bayern this term.

Gotze's late goal against Argentina won Germany the World Cup in Brazil last year and Low says he remains the man for the big occasion.

"It's difficult to talk about Mario Gotze's situation in Munich. Perhaps there is even more competition for him, with, for example, [Robert] Lewandowski," Low told reporters ahead of Monday's qualifier with Scotland.

"I've talked with him on the phone many times. He is a top professional and he lives for football.

"Sure, at Bayern there is a lot of competition, but even there he will still play a lot of games during the season. With us, Mario has always given everything. I trust him. I told him to persevere and fight.

"You will often see a young player have something of a hangover following a major tournament.

"But Mario is my man for important games. He has a knack of scoring when you need it most, he is technically good and can play in a number of different positions."