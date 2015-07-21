Lowy undergoes brain surgery after grand final fall

Football Federation Australia chairman Frank Lowy underwent surgery to correct a blood clot on the surface of his brain most likely suffered from his fall at the A-League grand final.

Lowy, 84, fell off the stage during the trophy presentation at the grand final in May, landing on his head before eventually getting up to award Melbourne Victory the crown.

But the Westfield Corporation chairman was feeling unwell before undergoing surgery last week.

"Late last week Frank Lowy underwent a surgical procedure to correct a complication most likely from his fall during the presentation at the A-League Grand Final in May," a Westfield statement read.

"The procedure was performed in Europe where he is holidaying. He is now out of hospital and he is expected to make a full and rapid recovery.

"A few days prior to the surgery, Mr Lowy began to feel unwell and an examination revealed that he had a subdural haematoma which is not uncommon following trauma to the head.

"Mr Lowy is now resting comfortably and following a short convalescence will return to Australia."

Lowy will step down as FFA chairman later this year.