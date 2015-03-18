Lucarelli wants end to Parma 'humiliation'

The club have found themselves in deep financial woe this season, and have been deducted three points for failure to pay their players.

Their money troubles have led to the postponement of two league matches, and Lucarelli is growing increasingly exasperated by the situation.

"I heard the news [of Manenti's reported arrest for money laundering], I have nothing to say as I would like to know what the reasons are, whether or not Parma is involved," he told Parma's official website.

"I do not want to say anything else, the only thing I can say is that every day we get humiliated as fans, city and as a team.

"I wish this to be over at some point, honestly we can't take this anymore."

When asked if it would be difficult to play now, Lucarelli replied: "It is not a matter of now, it has been difficult for a long time.

"It has been hard since November for a lot of reasons, we kept going but we are also tempted to give up once for all, because this situation has become a fake. I say this with sadness, honestly this is all rubbish."