Lucas stars as PSG ease to pre-season victory

Youngsters Hervin Ongenda, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck and Anthony Petrilli were on target to guide the Ligue 1 champions to a comfortable win in Austria on Tuesday.

But it was the performance of Brazilian playmaker Lucas that caught the eye as he had a hand in two of the three goals for the visitors.

PSG unsurprisingly dictated matters from the start and almost took the lead in spectacular fashion as Lucas crashed an effort against the crossbar from long range inside the first two minutes.

Laurent Blanc's men continued to press and duly broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when 19-year-old forward Ongenda tapped into an empty net following neat link-up play from Lucas and Bahebeck.

The latter then went close to doubling PSG's advantage when he curled a free-kick narrowly over the bar.

Bahebeck impressed for much of the encounter and got his goal nine minutes into the second half, the 21-year-old given the simple task of nodding into an empty net from Lucas' wonderful chipped cross.

And the result was all but secured in the 78th minute as substitute Petrilli bundled home following a goal-mouth scramble after a corner.