Lucas suggests Liverpool move for Damiao

The Reds are currently heavily reliant on the goals of Luis Suarez, having this summer loaned Andy Carroll to West Ham United while allowing Dirk Kuyt to join Fenerbahce and Craig Bellamy to permanently switch to Cardiff City.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, the 25-year-old Brazilian suggested that Damião, who scored six goals in six matches during the summer's Olympic football tournament, could be the man to fire Brendan Rodgers' side up the Premier League table.

When asked which of his international team-mates he thought could strengthen Liverpool's strike force, Lucas replied: "The consensus in Brazil would be Neymar. He is a different player now: a promise turned into reality. But I know signing him would be very hard, almost impossible.

"So among the other players who are currently in Brazil I would choose Leandro Damião. He would suit the Premier League very well, as he is a strong centre-forward who finishes very well and knows how to play with his back to goal."

Lucas is now back in training following a three-month layoff caused by a thigh injury picked up in Liverpool's first Premier League home game of the season against Manchester City in August.

