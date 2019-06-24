Arsenal are considering selling this key player to Serie A side – report

Milan want to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira this summer, according to Sport Mediaset.

Former Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis is heading up Milan's transfer operations after moving to San Siro last December.

The Rossoneri have identified the Uruguay international as a key target as they attempt to build a squad capable of qualifying for the Champions League.

Milan are exploring a two-year loandeal worth around £7m which would also include an option-to-buy clause of £34m.

Torreira impressed in his debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium, quickly becoming a fans' favourite for his tough-tackling style.

However, the ex-Sampdoria man could be on his way back to Serie A this summer.

