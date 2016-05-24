Lucescu appointed Zenit boss

Mircea Lucescu has signed a two-year deal to take over as manager of Zenit, the club have confirmed.

Lucescu departed Shakhtar Donetsk after 12 years in Ukraine, where he won eight league titles and the UEFA Cup in 2009, and his deal includes the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The 70-year-old replaces Andre Villas-Boas, who opted to turn down a contract extension, stating his intention to enjoy a sabbatical year.

Welcome to Zenit to our new manager Mircea Lucescu! May 24, 2016

Lucescu guided Shakhtar to the Europa League semi-finals this season, where they were beaten 5-3 on aggregate by eventual champions Sevilla.

He could not end his tenure with a ninth league crown, as Dynamo Kiev comfortably beat them to the title by seven points.