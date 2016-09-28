Ludogorets 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Cavani inspires comeback win

Edinson Cavani put his woes from Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League opener with Arsenal behind him with a double in a 3-1 win over Ludogorets on Wednesday.

Cavani netted in the opening minute of PSG's first Group A game this month but became the scapegoat for fluffing a simple finish later in the game as Arsenal equalised late on to claim a point.

And it looked for long periods as if PSG would have to settle for another disappointing result at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Ludogorets opening the scoring in the 15th minute through full-back Natanael's free-kick.

Unai Emery's men offered little in way of a reply in the first half until they levelled shortly before the interval thanks to Blaise Matuidi's first goal of the season.

PSG were then rewarded for an improved start to the second half, Cavani completing the turnaround 10 minutes after the restart, but survived a major scare when Cosmin Moti's penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola soon afterwards.

The visitors then ensured their would be no way back for Ludogorets as Lucas Moura set up Cavani for a close-range second goal.

Cavani was presented with an excellent chance to break the deadlock in the fifth minute as Ludogorets conceded possession deep inside their own half, however, he only succeeded in lashing the ball well wide of the right-hand post.

PSG struggled to break down the hosts in the early stages, though, and fell behind against the run of play as they were caught on the counter from a corner.

Thiago Motta hacked down Svetoslav Dyakov on the edge of the area, allowing Natanael to curl the free-kick through a hole in the wall and beyond Areola.

The initial response from PSG was meek, though Thiago Silva did waste a golden opportunity to level on the half-hour mark, heading Angel Di Maria's corner wide from point-blank range.

PSG had a huge appeal for a penalty then waved away by referee Pavel Kralovec when Cavani went down after being shoved in the back off the ball by Moti.

But PSG did draw level in the 41st minute as Matuidi latched on to an incisive pass from Marco Verratti and slotted home with a cool left-footed finish.

Di Maria curled wide on the turn after the break and then hit a weak finish straight at Vladislav Stoyanov from Cavani's lay-off following more sloppy play in possession from Ludogorets.

But the Argenintian atoned for those misses as Cavani met his free-kick with a header that proved too powerful for Stoyanov to handle.

Ludogorets were handed a lifeline two minutes later when Motta gave away a penalty, bundling over Marcelinho in the area, however, Moti failed from 12 yards as his tame spot-kick was easily saved by Areola.

Cavani immediately punished Moti's profligacy with his second on the hour mark, converting at the near post from Lucas' cut-back.

The Uruguayan almost turned provider as PSG pushed for a fourth, but his cross with the outside of the boot was turned wide by Matuidi with the goal at his mercy.