Luis dreaming 'every day' of World Cup spot

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for Atleti this season, helping Diego Simeone's side to challenge at the top of La Liga with city rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, those performances are yet to lead to international recognition, with Luiz Felipe Scolari preferring Real's Marcelo and Paris Saint-Germain defender Maxwell in the left-back slot.

Though he has not been called to Scolari's squad since last year's FIFA Confederations Cup, Filipe is retaining hope of making the 23-man World Cup party.

"I want to be there, I dream every day about being at the World Cup," Filipe told AS.

"But I have to respect my team-mates who are there now, like Marcelo.

"They are all great full-backs, and whoever goes will be good."

Filipe made his Brazil debut in October 2009 against Venezuela, but had to wait until February last year for his second cap against England - going on to feature in two further friendlies before his Confederations Cup call-up.