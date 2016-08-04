Luis Enrique: Barcelona do not have a goalkeeping problem

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique insists he is not concerned about the prospect of losing one of his goalkeepers before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been linked with a move to Manchester City, while Claudio Bravo will reportedly seek an exit if he does not retain his status as number one in LaLiga this season.

Ter Stegen, who was between the sticks in the Champions League and Copa del Rey last season, has only started six league matches in two seasons, but Luis Enrique believes Barca are handling the competition for places well.

"Someone leaving does not worry me in the slightest," he told reporters after his team's 4-2 International Champions Cup win over Leicester City in Solna, for which Jordi Masip started in goal.

"That is the situation that we have and we are dealing with the issue with absolute normality.

"We have Ter Stegen, Bravo and [Jordi] Masip - three great goalkeepers who behave in a perfect manner and they are under contract.

"That is still the case - after several seasons we do not have any problem."