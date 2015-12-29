Luis Enrique: Barcelona weighing up Denis Suarez move

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says the Spanish champions are weighing up a move to bring Denis Suarez back to Camp Nou from Villarreal.

Having spent last season on loan at Sevilla, Suarez joined Villarreal in August on a four-year deal, although Barcelona retain a buyback option to re-sign him either at the end of this season or in 2017.

Barca also have first refusal on the 21-year-old and Luis Enrique acknowledged the forward remains an option while acknowledging members of his squad may leave in January.

"I think I've seen him play well, he played with Sevilla but could have played more there," explained the Barca boss.

"He looks good and is playing well and could be an option for us.

"It's possible that players leave but it will be based on reinforcing the team. We're looking at everything, the window hasn't opened but you always have to think about improving the team.

"That means not just players coming in but also players leaving."

Barca return to La Liga action on Wednesday against Real Betis following a successful Club World Cup campaign in Japan.

Luis Enrique played down the prospects of fatigue as he prepares to hand Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan debuts in 2016 - the pair unable to feature so far due to the FIFA sanctions relating to the signings of under-age players.

"We're in conditions like last year but we are getting players back", he continued. "They have to adapt but each case is special. Some have played more than others but there are lots of cases to look at and decisions to make.

"I look at all these things calmly, making decisions that are best for the team but my feeling is that we're doing better than last year.

"I don't know how to describe how [Turan and Vidal] feel but I know they're hungry to help on the field.

"Off-field they have formed part of the group in the dressing room, they have been well accepted by the team so all that's left is to contribute with their play.

"These aren't typical situations and I think they'll have a lot of fun in helping us."