Luis Enrique coy on Barca future

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique refused to commit his future to the club, amid reports he could leave Camp Nou.

Luis Enrique completed the treble in his first season at the helm after Barcelona prevailed 3-1 against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

The 45-year-old also guided Barca to La Liga and Copa del Rey glory in 2014-15.

However, Luis Enrique's future in the Catalan capital remains unclear, despite leading Barca to a fifth European Cup/Champions League crown.

"The time will come for decisions to be made," he said after the match.

"At this point, we will celebrate. It has been a difficult year. I am very satisfied and very happy with the work we have done together with all of our staff.

"I am so happy at the moment. You can't ask me to think about the media and the people who have criticised me. I have zero interest in that.

"I don't care what the press say about me. It's easy to be critical and to criticise. Work has to be assessed sometimes on the basis of results.

"I know where I am, the position I occupy. I am thinking about my family, the players and the people who have supported me and I am obviously elated.

"Let me repeat. I need to enjoy a great party tonight and tomorrow. The supporters sang my name tonight and throughout the season at the Camp Nou.

"I don't need that though because I know they have supported me and are fond of me but today is a day for celebration."