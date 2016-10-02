Luis Enrique defends calamitous Ter Stegen

Luis Enrique has sought to take responsibility for Barcelona's 4-3 loss at Celta Vigo on Sunday following an error-strewn display from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German's individual mistakes had a major influence on the outcome as the champions suffered their second defeat in seven LaLiga matches so far this season.

But former Celta coach Luis Enrique attempted to shift the blame away from the 24-year-old shot-stopper following a result that left Barca fourth, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid going into the international break.

"The defeat is for everyone," he told Barca TV.

"First for me, myself, I am the one responsible for the team. Now we have to pick ourselves up.

"It was an important day for us as we had the chance to go top and we did not take advantage of it.

"We started the game well and in the first 15 minutes I was pleased, but from then on we entered a negative dynamic and began to lose individual duels in which they got the better of us.

"The players are not machines, we must pick ourselves up and compete in the next game."

Luis Enrique also defended his decision to name Andres Iniesta among the substitutes at Estadio de Balaidos.

"Do not [ask] the easy question now," he was quoted as saying by Canal+.

"I have to decide before the game, not after. I do not regret anything. I accept it as part of my job."

Pressed on the impact of Ter Stegen's mistakes, he added: "Another easy question. Barcelona's goalkeepers always have to [take] risks. Today all the team has lost. There is much to improve."

Barca are back in action at home to Deportivo La Coruna on October 15.