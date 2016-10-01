Luis Enrique defends misfiring Alcacer

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has defended Paco Alcacer following the striker's underwhelming start to life at Camp Nou.

Alcacer joined Barcelona from Valencia during the close season to provide cover for the Catalans' attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

The 23-year-old has yet to score for his new club, though, and put in a disappointing performance in the 2-1 Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek.

Nevertheless, Luis Enrique sees no reason for concern just yet and is happy with Alcacer's contribution.

"Paco is doing everything I want of him and, even though he is still adapting, he is doing it perfectly," Luis Enrique said at a news conference.

"It is key that the squad knows Paco can do a job for the team.

"He arrived at the end of pre-season which makes things difficult but I'm pleased. Alcacer has been wonderful, he has been almost perfect.

"I am happy with his performances."