Luis Enrique defends under-fire Ter Stegen

Luis Enrique has defended goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen - stating he is not solely responsible for the goals Barcelona are conceding.

Having been used primarily in the Champions League and Copa del Rey last term, the former Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper is currently Luis Enrique's number one, however he has struggled for form early this term in Claudio Bravo's injury absence.

Wednesday's 4-1 defeat at Celta Vigo added to pressure ahead of their weekend clash with Las Palmas but Luis Enrique stated Barca's current troubles are not just the goalkeeper's problem.

"I don't know what you've said or written so I can't comment on any criticism," he told a pre-match media conference.

"But criticism is part of the DNA of being a professional and being a goalkeeper is a very unique situiation. You can very clearly see if a goalkeeper has helped the team or not.

"The goals we concede are not the fault of Bravo, Ter Stegen or Jordi [Masip] - it's the responsibility of the whole team.

"We need to concede fewer goals but up to Celta our defensive stats were very good.

"I don't think the team has lost intensity, the problem is we played a team who were better than us.

"Their individuals produced goals when needed and that's what the game was. In defence we need to improve but we played a very good Celta team who were better than Barca."

Luis Enrique also confirmed Sandro and Jordi Alba are fit after their injury concerns and could feature at Camp Nou.

"Tomorrow I will announce the list but they are fit," he added.

"Rafinha has had his operation and [Thomas] Vermaelen and Bravo are progressing well."