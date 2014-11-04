Luis Enrique demands dominant Barcelona

The Catalan giants have lost two successive matches in La Liga since their last UEFA Champions League appearance, leaving them fourth in the table.

Luis Enrique takes his side to Amsterdam looking to build on their victory over Ajax two weeks ago and secure their place in the last 16 with an assertive display.

"After the results we had, we have an opportunity to change things," he said ahead of the Group F clash. "We want to dominate the game and create more chances than our opponent.

"There's always pressure, we are used to it.

"It is really important to win this match to take a step towards the next round; it would make the remaining games more relaxed.

"[But] I expect a tough and brave Ajax, we have to remember that last year they beat us [in the Amsterdam Arena]."

Striker Luis Suarez is set to make his first Champions League appearance in a Barca shirt and knows it is time for the squad to show their qualities after recent results.

"You always have to win all the games when you play for Barcelona," he said. "We have to win because it's the Champions League and we want to fight for first in our group.

"The two losses were tough, now we must demonstrate we are Barca and turn this around."