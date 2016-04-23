Luis Enrique does not envisage any further Barca slips

Luis Enrique is confident that Barcelona will not slip up in their final three La Liga matches as they remained in control of their own title destiny with a 6-0 battering of Sporting Gijon at Camp Nou.

Wins for title rivals Real and Atletico Madrid earlier on Saturday cranked the pressure up on the Spanish champions, but they responded with a devastating display on home turf.

Luis Suarez scored four goals in a match for the second time in the space of three days after inspiring Barca to an 8-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday, while Lionel Messi and Neymar were also on the scoresheet.

Barca - who had lost three straight Liga games before rediscovering their form - subsequently stay top, level with Atleti and one point above Madrid, and head coach Luis Enrique believes they can take nine points from matches against Real Betis, Espanyol and Granada to retain the title.

"We have a game at home and two away left," he said. "It looks positive. We no longer have the [points] advantage.

"[But] I think we will not fail any of the three. I hope so because we would be champions.

"Let's focus on a week's worth of training, which is something we do not usually have and we can work on things that normally we cannot."

Barca's return to form has been emphatic, but Luis Enrique issued a warning that there is no further room for error.

"I rely on what I see on the pitch," he added. "If we play well, we cause difficulties.

"I am optimistic because I see my players train and see my players fight against complicated situations. We've been around a negative dynamic.

"Right now we are in a better situation of the three challengers, but we have no room to trip up."