Luis Enrique focused on trophies, not records

Luis Enrique is more interested in winning trophies than other milestones after Barcelona equalled a Spanish-record unbeaten run by beating Levante 2-0 on Sunday.

Barca set the benchmark at 28 games in succession without losing under Pep Guardiola in 2010-11 and, having not tasted defeat since a 2-1 loss at Sevilla on October 3, matched the total as Luis Suarez added to an own goal from David Navarro.

The match also marked Luis Enrique's 100th game in the dugout of the Catalan giants, but he insisted that building on last season's treble success and claiming more silverware has a greater weight than statistics.

"When the season ends I'll tell you if we have done something good," the Barca coach said.

"It's better to get to 100 [matches] than 50, but I do not care about the numbers. I am interested in collective goals that we have as a team, like winning the league."

Levante hit the post through Jose Luis Morales in the first half and limited Barca's chances after the interval, but Luis Enrique felt they put in a great all-round display.

"After 1-0 they took more risks – they had nothing to lose. These matches can become complicated," he added.

"We continued to generate chances, they did too. But I think it was a complete performance, because otherwise Levante would have put us in difficulties.

"I think we did enough to win the match but it's true that Levante could have gone into the break level, or even ahead. I think the result is fair."