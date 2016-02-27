Luis Enrique has no doubt Barca will agree extension with Busquets

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has no doubt the club will reach an agreement with midfielder Sergio Busquets over a contract extension.

Busquets signed an extension at Camp Nou until 2019 last February but has been linked with a move to Manchester City following the announcement that former Barca coach Pep Guardiola will take over at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old said after Barca's 2-0 Champions League win over Arsenal on Tuesday that he was hopeful president Josep Maria Bartomeu would "stick to his word" over extending his deal.

And, speaking ahead of Barca's La Liga clash with Sevilla on Sunday, Luis Enrique said: "That's a club issue between the club and the player. Everybody knows Busquets is a unique player. I don't have any doubt we're going to be able to renew his contract."

Barca hold an eight-point lead at the top of La Liga over Atletico Madrid, who face third-placed city rivals Real Madrid on Saturday.

But Luis Enrique knows Barca cannot afford to relax despite their commanding position at the summit.

"We need to be cautious because our actual advantage in La Liga is not enough," he added.

"It would be a mistake thinking that advantage allows us to take the competition softly. If we are here it is because we always give our maximum.

"As a professional team it is impossible to see ourselves as champions until it is mathematic."