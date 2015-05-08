Luis Enrique hopes La Liga strike can be averted

Luis Enrique hopes the threat of a strike in La Liga can be averted to allow Barcelona's title challenge to run smoothly.

Earlier this week, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced plans to suspend all domestic competition from May 16 due to a dispute with the government.

The row centres on a new law relating to distribution of television money, and has received support from the Spanish football players' union (AFE).

However, the Barca head coach expects the problems to be ironed out before the deadline to ensure the title race is not disrupted at a crucial stage.

"I hope that that moment [the strike] won't come and the dialogue between the parties will bring a solution," he said. "The most important things to consider are the players and people inside football.

"Who would the strike damage? It is hard to say who it would be good and bad for, but we have planned for the original schedule and are still planning for that.

"I still think dialogue will sort things out at the end of the day; that would be the best solution.

"I hope the season ends as scheduled, but there is a conflict, it is very important both sides get their point across."

Barca get back to league action on Saturday against Real Sociedad – who the leaders lost to in January – and Luis Enrique has called on his players to build on Wednesday's 3-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Bayern Munich.

He added: "After a game of maximum intensity, [there] can be a certain element of danger.

"But we're so close to securing the title and staying top of the table. That means this game is very important for us, so I don't think we'll be over-relaxed."