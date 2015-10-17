Luis Enrique lauds 'electric' Neymar

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique described four-goal hero Neymar as "electric" but maintained reservations over his side's finishing following a 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Following a Javi Guerra opener, Neymar won and scored two penalties before adding a quick-fire brace late in the game. Luis Suarez and Jozabed added one each in the final stages of an entertaining affair.

Having experienced some rocky form prior to the international break, Luis Enrique warned of work still to do for his side but was full of praise for Neymar's sublime showing.

"Neymar is electric," explained the Barca boss.

"Defences can either foul him and give away a penalty or he will score goals. Since he has started the season has been great and today he was decisive.

"In a nutshell, he has been very impressive."

Neymar's constant trickery left the Rayo backline struggling to cope but Paco Jemez's men offered plenty going forward and had chances to level early in the second half.

While a 10th consecutive Barca win against Rayo always seemed on the cards, Luis Enrique added: "Playing against Paco Jemez's Rayo is always difficult, always complicated.

"I think we played well in the first half but poorly in the second half, which is when we were effective.

"We need to be clinical, but you can't practice that. The same players score 9 or 10 times with the same chances in training.

"We lost a lot of balls after the break and we have to improve. At least there are not many Rayos in this league.

"I don't know if they are the most brave side [in La Liga], because there is Celta Vigo, too. But I am a fan of Paco Jemez and I would like to see him at a big club."