Luis Enrique leaves Spain role for personal reasons

Luis Enrique has stepped down as head coach of Spain after just 11 months in the job.

The 49-year-old, appointed last July, had not coached La Roja since March due to a personal issue.

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales announced Enrique’s departure at a press conference, with assistant coach Robert Moreno set to replace him.

“Luis Enrique has announced that he will not continue as coach,” said Rubiales.

“I have to thank Luis Enrique. The doors of the federation and the national team will remain open to him.”

Enrique signed a two-year contract following his country’s disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign.

Spain won eight of 10 matches during his tenure, suffering Nations League defeats to England and Croatia.

The 2010 world champions sit top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group F with maximum points from four fixtures.

Robert Moreno in the dugout ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Moreno presided over the most recent three of those wins, a 2-0 success in Malta in March followed by victories over the Faroe Islands and Sweden earlier this month.

Rubiales added: “The decision of the RFEF is to trust Robert Moreno as the coach, he will continue with the same duration of the contract that was already signed.

“He will be in charge of taking us to Euro 2020 and to make a good job of it if we qualify.”

Enrique’s appointment came after his country suffered a surprise penalty shoot-out defeat to hosts Russia in the second round of last summer’s World Cup.

Spain had sacked Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament after he accepted the Real Madrid job, with Fernando Hierro, who was previously the RFEF’s sporting director, taking over on a temporary basis.