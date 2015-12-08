Luis Enrique: No hidden agenda in Valencia performance

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique insists there was no hidden agenda behind his decision not to make any substitutions during his side's 1-1 draw at Valencia on Saturday.

Having taken the lead through Luis Suarez's 59th-minute opener, the visitors wasted a host of promising opportunities at the Mestalla before Santi Mina's late equaliser.

The performance sparked speculation that Luis Enrique is unhappy about the strength in depth available to him, with the coach having previously admitted a desire to add numbers to a squad depleted by injuries and Barca's transfer ban.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona's trip to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday, Luis Enrique said: "It's a completely false reading of the situation.

"If I have to send a message to the club I just speak to the technical secretary or president. It is a completely false reading.

"I couldn't think there was a change I could make to make the team better.

"I liked way the team was playing. There was a question of yellow cards, that's why I sent the centre-backs to warm up. I thought the game was under control.

"It's my right to make substitutions or not."

Luis Enrique may well decide to make changes for the trip to Germany, with his side already assured of progressing to the last 16 as winners of Group E.