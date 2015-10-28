Luis Enrique pleased despite draw

Luis Enrique declared himself satisfied despite holders Barcelona embarrassingly being held in the first leg of their Copa del Rey tie with semi-professional Villanovense.

Barca barely created an opportunity at Estadio Romero Cuerda, with a goalless draw meaning their third-tier opponents will perhaps head to Camp Nou on December 2 scenting the opportunity of a monumental upset in the round-of-32 contest.

However, Luis Enrique refused to be critical of the performance put in by an experimental XI shorn of his biggest stars.

"It was a tough game, in which we had control but suffered during set-piece," he said.

"We have not created chances, but the team played with the right attitude and so I'm satisfied with what I've seen."

The result came on a day Barcelona were relieved to see Javier Mascherano pick up just a two-match suspension for the straight red card received against Eibar.

That lenient punishment means the Argentinian will be available for the El Clasico against Real Madrid on November 21.

Luis Enrique added: "I would have liked the least possible [punishment], but I hope it serves to prevent such occurrences."