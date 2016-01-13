Luis Enrique praises Messi, Munir after Barca cruise into last eight
Lionel Messi and Munir unsurprisingly won the plaudits of their coach after helping Barcelona into the last eight of the Copa del Rey.
Luis Enrique was quick to praise Lionel Messi and Munir after they played starring roles in Barcelona's 2-0 Copa del Rey last-16 second-leg win over Espanyol.
Munir was on target twice, with Messi having a hand in both goals as Barca cruised into the quarter-finals 6-1 on aggregate.
Despite the emphatic 4-1 win recorded in a first leg that saw two Espanyol players sent off, Messi played the full 90 minutes at Cornella-El Prat on Wednesday.
And Luis Enrique believes the extra playing time can only be beneficial for Messi - who returned from a knee injury in November and missed the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final last month due to a renal colic.
"He's doing great," Luis Enrique said of Messi - who was awarded the Ballon d'Or for the fifth time on Monday. "He has rested a lot already with his injury. The more minutes you accumulate, the better."
On Munir, he added: "He did well. He's young, has qualities and I'm delighted for him."
Asked about his side's overall performance, Luis Enrique said: "We started hesitant and indecisive, but after 15 minutes the game was ours.
"We suffered a bit, but we are satisfied."
