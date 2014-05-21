Luis Enrique promises exciting Barcelona

The 44-year-old was appointed as Gerardo Martino's replacement on Monday and has signed a two-year deal since leaving Celta Vigo.

Luis Enrique's return extends his association with the club, having represented them as a player for eight years and formerly coaching Barcelona B.

The former midfielder intends to implement his own style at Barcelona and hopes to bring back an attacking style of play that will thrill supporters, after a disappointing campaign ended without a major trophy this season.

"Today is a very exciting day for me, a very special day, a day we start to build a new Barca. A Barca that can excite people," he told reporters.

"I am very happy to be here, the new season begins here, we've got things to decide, I am hoping we have got a great season ahead, but I know I have got a big task ahead of me.

"I am more than a manager, I am a leader, I am here to lead, leadership skills are very important.

"Attacking football is what Barca identifies with, that's what we play, what people have fallen in love with but we need to defend well too.

"Obviously I will bring things to the team because I have got my own ideas, but I am hoping for an attractive and effective Barcelona."