Luis Enrique refuses to discuss records after win

Luis Enrique refused to talk about records after Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Sevilla took them a step closer to writing a piece of La Liga history.

If the champions beat Rayo Vallecano, they will break the record for the longest unbeaten run by a Spanish team – having matched the 1988-89 feat set by Real of 34.

The win took Barcelona eight points clear at the top of La Liga but Luis Enrique refused to be distracted from the aim of successfully defending the title.

When asked about the record, he said: "I say nothing.

"If we win titles, OK, but I will not say anything."

Sevilla took the lead at Camp Nou through Vitolo’s volley, and Unai Emery's side forced Barcelona to work harder than they are accustomed to on home turf.

Emery’s men were the last team to beat the champions in the league, and Luis Enrique praised Sevilla.

He said: "Sevilla have been perhaps the team who have fought most against us. They are the best team to come to Camp Nou this season.

"They were ahead and we had to defend. They can hurt you in every possible way.

"I do not think we deserved to go behind. We created chances in bad positions."

Lionel Messi restored parity with a sublime free-kick and Gerard Pique scored shortly after half-time to ensure Barcelona claimed all three points.

Luis Enrique remains wary of Atletico Madrid’s pursuit, but sounded confident of landing the title after his side pulled clear of Diego Simeone’s men.

"We have eight points over Atletico," said Simeone.

"We have believed we will retain the title from the first day of the season. That is the priority and we are in a better position.

"We have to win the necessary points to be champions."