Luis Enrique remains cool on Barcelona title credentials

Luis Enrique is not getting carried away with Barcelona's chances of winning a second successive La Liga title following Sunday's 4-0 win over Eibar.

A pair of goals from Lionel Messi and strikes from Munir El Haddadi and Luis Suarez meant Barca temporarily extended their lead at the Liga summit to 11 points, with Atletico Madrid taking on Valencia later on Sunday.

However, with 10 top-flight matches remaining this season, the coach is eager to remain grounded and ensure his team do not think they have the championship wrapped up ahead of schedule.

"We are where we want to be thanks to the work we have done. The decisive stretch of the season is now being played," said Luis Enrique.

"In La Liga we are very well placed, but there are many points to play for against direct rivals.

"No one has assurances that we will be at this level in the next game. We are not going to be distracted by being called champions ahead of time.

"It is won when mathematically there are no more points. Until this day, the Liga is not finished."

The victory at Ipurua followed a 5-1 thumping of Rayo Vallecano on Thursday, but Luis Enrique enjoyed Sunday's performance more.

"I think we were even better than in Vallecas. We are not afraid to be doing so well. These players do what they enjoy: to compete and to win," he added.

"Everything went well in general. We have been good throughout the match, I have no complaints. If we had been at a lower level, we would have suffered."