Luis Enrique starts Roma work early

The former Barcelona B coach was pictured on the club website over the weekend wearing a Roma T-shirt and with his thumbs up to the camera but bureaucracy is holding up the official announcement of his appointment.

Roma, who finished sixth last term under new Catania coach Vincenzo Montella, are in the process of being bought by an American consortium and the paperwork on the takeover and Enrique's arrival has yet to be fully completed.

New Roma Sporting Director Walter Sabatini, who has hinted he is only in the job until Franco Baldini takes over when his role as England general manager ends, is thrilled at recruiting ex-Spain midfielder Enrique and his passing principles.

"Luis Enrique was a first choice for us," Sabatini recently told reporters, denying that ex-Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti was in the frame.

"Our intention is to create a mix between Spanish football, with its focus on passing and possession football, and the requirements and characteristics of our championship."

The 41-year-old, who played for Real Madrid and Barcelona, succeeded Pep Guardiola as boss at Barca's second team and his friend has gone on to wow world football with his achievements and style of play with the main Barca side.