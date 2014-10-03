Luis Enrique unmoved by Barcelona criticism

The 44-year-old suffered his first competitive defeat as Barca boss in Tuesday's 3-2 UEFA Champions League reverse at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Camp Nou outfit received some criticism for their failure to win at Parc des Princes, but Luis Enrique was able to take the negativity on the chin.

"All matches are there to test how good we are, but the one in Paris, that little bit more," he said.

"My take on the criticism I get is totally neutral. I know where I come from, I know this house. You have to take it and that's that. I have done things the best way I know how to and the best way for our players.

"Any debates that are generated are of no importance. Above all else, the most important thing for me is the scoreboard, the job of handling how the game progresses is that of the two teams.

"But the important thing is the result, the rest not so much."

Luis Enrique also insists the setback will have no effect on how he conducts himself in the Barca dressing room.

"I never go out to make my mark," he stressed. "I'm not a hunting dog out to stake my claim, mark my territory. I have never done that - I just manage the group."

While Barca fell to defeat in European competition, the Catalans sit top of La Liga with 16 points - unbeaten in their opening six matches having not conceded a single goal.

Next up is a trip to Rayo Vallecano - a team Luis Enrique rates highly.

"They're a team that presses a lot for the ball," he continued. "I like them, they don't take risks, they know how to play, they can hurt you."