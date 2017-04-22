Luis Enrique's Clasico farewell? – Barca boss will keep emotions in check

Luis Enrique will keep emotions in check as he prepares Barcelona for what looks set to be his last Clasico showdown with Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Barca coach – who is standing down at the end of the season – described Sunday's match as "decisive" in the LaLiga title race, a view contradicted by opposite number Zinedine Zidane, whose side sit three points clear with a game in hand.

Whether or not the result ultimately determines where the championship goes, Luis Enrique is relishing the clash, but will not allow the occasion to overwhelm his players, who must recover from Wednesday's Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus.

"As a manager [El Clasico] gives me the chance to bring huge joy to the supporters, it's a game people always remember, a special game," he said.

"But ultimately it's the same as any other game – the preparation, the build-up. We analyse the opponent and obviously we know this opponent perfectly.

"We try to control the players' emotions and go out there and play the best football we can.

"We have to be loyal to our style and be very effective against Real Madrid. There is no better place for Barca to win than at the Santiago Bernabeu."

Barca won 4-0 in last season's LaLiga visit to Madrid, but look set to be without one of their goalscorers from that day as Neymar is suspended, though the club have appealed against the Brazil forward's ban.