Luiz Adriano alleges racism in BATE win

Shakhtar Donetsk were thumping 7-0 winners at BATE in UEFA Champions League Group H action.

Luiz Adriano scored five of those goals - matching the feat set by Barcelona's Lionel Messi in 2012 - but the achievement has been soured by the Brazilian's allegations of racism at Borisov Arena.

"I heard rude abuse... racist ones [chants]," the striker was quoted as saying on Shakhtar's official website.

"Supporters behaved improperly and that is why I am disappointed and feel resentment. It was an ugly act from their side."

Luiz Adriano also scored the fastest four-goal haul - 17 minutes - in Champions League history, surpassing the previous 24-minute record set by Dado Prso 11 years ago.