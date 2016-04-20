Luiz Gustavo urges Wolfsburg to keep spending

Luiz Gustavo has stressed Wolfsburg must keep spending if they want to challenge for top honours again.

Wolfsburg enjoyed a successful 2014-15 campaign in which they finished runners-up to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and won the DFB-Pokal.

Dieter Hecking's men also made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, where Real Madrid eventually proved to be too strong.

However, it has been a struggle domestically this season with Wolfsburg eighth in the table with just four matches remaining.

And Brazil midfielder Luiz Gustavo believes Wolfsburg must bring in more big names to remain competitive.

"When I joined Wolfsburg, they told me they wanted to build a great team," the Brazil international told SportBild.

"But if we really want to become a big team, the people in charge will have to do something again.

"There have always been investments in the team. I can see myself stay here if that continues.

"I want to play against the best and be able to beat them. You need great players for that and a great team."

The 28-year-old joined Wolfsburg from Bayern in August 2013 and has a contract with the Bundesliga outfit until June 2018.